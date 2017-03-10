Mob Museum gains accreditation from national group

The Mob Museum in Las Vegas has turned a 1-in-35 chance into a sure thing, by gaining accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums.

Museum executive Jonathan Ullman on Thursday credited community support, museum employees and volunteers for achieving recognition that the museum meets national standards and best practices.

The facility opened five years ago in the historic downtown federal courthouse and post office.

Its full name is the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement.

The alliance looks at collections stewardship, organizational health, education, planning and public service.

It accredits a little more than 1,000 of an estimated 35,000 museums nationwide.

Four other Nevada museums have alliance accreditation — the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno, and Nevada state museums in Carson City and Las Vegas.