Nevada Legislature wraps up its fifth week

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Legislature completed its fifth week today, and the only law that has been enacted is one to make sure lawmakers get their pay.

Gov. Brian Sandoval signed the bill, passed on the first day, allocating $15 million to cover the cost of the session.

More than 500 bills have been introduced.

Legislators are paid $150 a day for the first 60 days of the session and get a $143 per diem for the full 120 days.

The Senate on Monday is scheduled to give final legislative approval to an initiative petition on motor voter registration. A person applying for a driver’s license would be signed up as a voter unless he or she objected.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, have outlined the priorities for next week, which will focus on children.

Ford said the Senate will deal with such issues as child welfare and packaging of recreational marijuana so it is not attractive to minors.

Frierson said the Assembly will consider legislation to help survivors of domestic violence and regarding renewable energy.

Monday is also Children’s Day at the Legislature.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei will address both houses, reporting about what is happening in Congress.