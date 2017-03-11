215 Beltway in northwest reduced to single lane overnight Saturday

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction on a stretch of the 215 Beltway on Saturday night.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is reducing the 215 Beltway between Tenaya Way and Oso Blanca Road in northwest Las Vegas to one lane in each direction from 9 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

Additionally, Sky Pointe Drive will be closed to and from the 215 Beltway during the same time frame.

“The closure is required to remove and reconstruct the 215 Beltway and Sky Pointe Drive intersection as part of the $47 million Centennial Bowl project,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Las Vegas Paving, the project’s general contractor, will have detours in place during the closure.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.