Police arrest man in 11 commercial burglaries in Reno area

RENO — Reno police say a 52-year-old man is accused of 11 early morning burglaries in which rocks were used to break windows to gain entry into retail businesses.

Sgt. Trenton Johnson says Darin Clark was arrested Thursday on suspicion of commercial burglary in the series of January and February burglaries in the Reno area, some of which occurred on the same evenings.

Johnson says surveillance video showing a car helped lead to the arrest.

It's not immediately known whether Clark has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.