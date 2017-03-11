Police investigating the burned body of a girl found in the west valley

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a teenage girl whose body was dumped and then burned in a west valley apartment complex, and found this morning, according to Metro Police.

The "petite young girl" appeared to be between 14 and 18 years old and wore her hair in short braids, said Lt. Dan McGrath in a briefing broadcast online. Investigators are combing through missing and runaway children reports in an attempt to find more information.

The girl had not been identified as of about 2 p.m., McGrath said. It would be unusual for a teenager to have a DNA or fingerprint profile, he added. "The faster we identify her, the faster we'll be able to figure out who she was with, who she associated with and who might have done this."

Officers were dispatched about 11 a.m. to 737 Rock Springs Drive, near Washington Avenue west of Rainbow Boulevard, McGrath said. A resident discovered the body in an "unusual" corner area of the complex and called police.

Detectives believe the girl was killed in a separate location and her body burned after, McGrath said. Medical examiners will determine her cause and approximate time of death.

This afternoon, detectives were walking the area trying to identify possible witnesses, McGrath said. They were also going to review surveillance cameras that are positioned at the entrance of the complex.

Arson investigators from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue were called to assist in the probe, McGrath said. There were burn marks on the tall complex wall, which is on the opposite side of a park; it wasn't likely the body was tossed from the park, he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.