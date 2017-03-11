Video of group sex acts with Las Vegas girl, 14, led to arrest of man, teens

A 14-minute video floating around Del Sol High School that triggered a police investigation is graphic: While a girl is being sexually assaulted, one teen is seen laughing as another plays a video game.

In a separate attack on the same victim, Leby Alas-Gomez, 39, the father of one of the teens participating in the acts, enters the room while they’re assaulting her, tells them to “keep going” and then joins in, according to a Metro Police arrest report.

The case came to light in December after the 14-year-old girl, who has the mental capacity of a child no older than 8, found out about the video, which caused her to break down, police said.

The investigation led detectives to Alas-Gomez, Jose Henriquez, 18, and at least three others who have been arrested and are facing various charges, including sexual assault and kidnapping, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if other possible suspects have been identified or arrested, but the girl told authorities that more than five boys had abused her, according to the report.

The groping commenced several months before the more severe attacks, the girl told detectives. And the three alleged sexual-assault incidents in which the suspects have been accused in occurred during three days in November in Alas-Gomez’s house, police said.

At some point, purportedly when the attacks occurred, the girl told her mother that she’d been staying after school for a class, police said. Instead, she was being taken, at least three times, to Alas-Gomez’s house.

She described car rides in which she was groped and being afraid of the teens because they would “get angry a lot,” yell at her and at least once pulled her hair, police said. During the attacks, she told them to stop and when she’d try to get away, she would be pushed back down, police said.

Once the group threatened to not drive her home if she didn’t comply, police said. Another time she walked.

Del Sol staff alerted authorities when they became aware of the video, police said. The girl identified the attackers to detectives.

During the interview with detectives, the victim mentioned inappropriate contact between she and a family member a few months prior to the recent attacks, police said. Her mother told police that her ex-boyfriend was serving time in prison for molesting the girl and one of her siblings in 2011.

Four teens were taken into custody in January, while Alas-Gomez and Henriquez were booked at the Clark County Detention Center this week, police said.