A Nevada Supreme Court justice discusses the law’s limitations and his long life behind the bench

Meet Nevada’s trailblazing Supreme Court Justice Michael Douglas, an attorney and judge with more than 30 years dedicated to the state’s legal system, including 14 years on its highest court.

Before becoming its first black justice, he was a longtime Las Vegas-based municipal court judge, and served as district attorney and an attorney for the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

As one of only three black judges in Nevada — out of nearly 200 — Douglas made a name for himself as a big supporter of pro bono programs and specialty courts that help defendants with addiction issues and mental illness stay out of jail and get medical care. He recently was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Las Vegas Chapter of the National Bar Association, and he offered The Sunday some unfiltered opinions about justice and America’s leadership.

What has been the most difficult part of being a judge?

I’ve spent more than 30 years in Nevada’s legal system trying to help people the best I can. Being a judge, as opposed to an attorney, is different because we’re not supposed to take sides; we’re not advocates. Our job is to interpret the law as it’s written, and sometimes I agree with it and sometimes I don’t. There were times I really wished I could have helped someone but I had to send them to jail instead, because that’s what the law required. I didn’t have a choice. That can be difficult.

What has been the most interesting?

Working with the Access to Justice Commission program, a national program that provides attorneys for people who can’t afford them — the working poor and the poor — so they don’t just get ripped off by the legal process. Without an attorney, low-income individuals can get steamrolled. They can lose all their rights and get things taken away from them legally, both because the legal process is just stacked against them and because they have no representation or even legal forms to fill out. That is just unconscionable.

Access to Justice works with local legal-services providers and with attorneys who volunteer their time to represent people for free. I’ve been part of Nevada’s (branch) since I moved to Las Vegas in 1982. I’ve been the statewide program’s co-chair for 14 years.

I am also involved in specialty-court programs, better known as drug courts and DUI courts and co-occurring mental health courts. This system provides a huge financial savings to Nevada’s cities and counties, because they keep people out of jail. They get help on the outside, going to classes and getting therapy. In many cases, if we can get them help, they won’t do what they’ve done again.

What is your take on the number of incarcerated black men in America?

The sentencing of black men is a problem bigger than the courts. It’s a part of the system itself. People don’t get sentenced if they don’t get charged, and the charging of minorities and low-income individuals is much more rampant than those who are in the middle class. I frequently hear about people who commit crimes, but because they had a lot of money to hire legal counsel, they were put on probation. There are others who commit the same crime that we never read about because they’re in jail, and they’re of color or they’re poor.

What other legal issues concern you related to minority communities?

I’m very concerned about voting rights when we start saying that it’s right to keep people of color away from the polling places, whether it’s through requiring a voter ID or interfering with polling places, or indiscriminately striking them from the voter polls. I’m concerned about how districts are determined.

What also scares me is the issue of an individual’s right to be free from indiscriminate police stops, or having police officers entering and searching their homes. Law enforcement officers have a tough job. Many of them do it right, but there’s a number of them who don’t do it right. Nobody wants to see a witch hunt, but if police do their job wrong, they should be held accountable and not just given a slap on the wrist.

We’re having too many people of color being shot or killed for no reason. In some cases, it’s while following the directions of the law enforcement officer. Sadly, too many people want to say, “Those (blacks) are bad people, it’s OK if they get shot.” Hell no, it’s not OK.

Do you think the American judicial system discriminates?

I think there is racism among judges, but it’s an indictment of the system. Judges get recommendations from the parole and probation departments; they don’t make sentencing decisions in a vacuum.

Do you think President Donald Trump is racist?

I don’t know about President Trump, if the man is a racist or not or if he’s just a little bit of a crazy man. The proof is in the pudding: He’s made money, smart enough to run businesses, good, bad or indifferent. I don’t know his total vision; I know he’s someone who is very self-centered. Right now it appears that he will be the most unpresidential president we’ve ever had. I’m waiting to see what he says and what he does. It’s kind of like watching television: Do the picture and the sound match each other?

President Trump has said he wants to make it easier to sue the media for libel. Your thoughts?

President Trump’s desire to make the media be less critical of him is not a good thing. We do have freedom of the press. People have the right to say what they want to say, whether we agree with it or not. But we live in a time where we’ve made bullying an art form. Only now it’s our president who wants to bully everyone else. He might realize that he is doing himself more of a disservice than a service by avoiding the media; they’re not going away.

What do you think about the U.S. Supreme Court today?

Most state supreme court justices are appalled that the Senate did not allow the appointment of a U.S. Supreme Court judge during President Barack Obama’s time.

In the past, U.S. Supreme Court judges were political with a little “p.” Now they’re political with a big “P.” The critical issue is that it’s not just one judge over the next four or potentially the next eight years. It’s how many judges are going to be replaced during that time.

What do you think about the recent strain of Constitutionalism that favors extreme limits on government?

We’re back talking about something we haven’t heard of since the Civil War: states’ rights. Some folks want to have a national Constitutional Convention to change our nation’s constitution. It is a frightening thing to think that if I leave Nevada and go to another state, I will be treated totally different. This is what we’re going into. I’m always concerned when I read all this rhetoric about going back to the Constitution’s original intent — back when we barely had fire.

Do you see the world differently from your bench as a black judge?

I see the world through the eyes of my own experience. I was raised in a black family, went to black schools; I see life that way. I bring something else to the bench. I have a job to be fair. I try and do my job. Hopefully I’m a role model.

Do you have a role model?

My role model is my father, who was the youngest of 13 children. He was a teacher, the first to go to college in his family. My mother used to tell me that there was no reason for me not to succeed, if he could.