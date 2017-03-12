Americans should ponder these questions

Did you ever think that the United States would elect a bully for president?

Did you ever think that an entertainer would become president of the United States?

Did you ever think that a white nationalist would be an adviser for our president?

Did you ever think that 11 million people would be afraid to leave their homes?

Did you ever think that neo-Nazis would feel justified to spread their venom?

Did you ever that a president would entertain us every single day?

Did you ever think that the whole world would be laughing at us?

Did you ever think that “alternate facts” would replace the truth?

I never thought so either. Can we fix this horror? Can we stand up and be counted? Can we change this situation? Can we fight for what is right? Can we apply logic and reason to prevent us from becoming an autocracy? Can we stop this madness? Can we?