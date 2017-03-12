Complex problems, no ‘fair’ answers

I have listened to and spoken to several people bemoaning the changing policy regarding illegal immigrants under the Trump administration. They point out that some innocent children will be affected, some people who have committed less serious crimes will be deported, some with businesses and homes and lives here will be deported.

When I agree with them and say those instances are sad and I feel bad too, they are glad to know I understand how they feel. However, when I point out that whenever “anything” is done that is big and complex and involves many, many people, harm is going to come to some people. Then I ask them what their alternative is to current policy, and they rarely have a specific answer.

I suspect that, for many of them, the real answer is “just don’t do what is being done.” That may be translated into don’t deport anyone, except “maybe” those that have committed serious crimes here, other than enter the country illegally.

I think many Americans feel bad for the unfairness visited on some illegal aliens is necessary if we are ever going to get control of immigration. Yet unfairness is inherit in trying to undo some of the results of more than 30 years of not enforcing our own immigration laws.

I favor getting control of our borders using a national e-verify program, deportation for illegals here that have committed crimes, a path to legal status for those here with a job that have not committed a crime and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s ability to immediately deport anyone attempting to or has crossed our border without the required documents.

Michael Casler, Las Vegas

Americans should ponder these questions

Did you ever think that the United States would elect a bully for president?

Did you ever think that an entertainer would become president of the United States?

Did you ever think that a white nationalist would be an adviser for our president?

Did you ever think that 11 million people would be afraid to leave their homes?

Did you ever think that neo-Nazis would feel justified to spread their venom?

Did you ever that a president would entertain us every single day?

Did you ever think that the whole world would be laughing at us?

Did you ever think that “alternate facts” would replace the truth?

I never thought so either. Can we fix this horror? Can we stand up and be counted? Can we change this situation? Can we fight for what is right? Can we apply logic and reason to prevent us from becoming an autocracy? Can we stop this madness? Can we?