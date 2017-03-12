More than a dozen players with local ties part of NCAA Tournament teams

Young Kwak / AP

The UNLV basketball team won’t be part of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season, but Las Vegas fans will still have plenty to root for during March Madness.

Aside from the obvious reasons at the sports book, there are more than a dozen players with ties to Las Vegas participating in the tournament to support.

The 68-team field was announced today. Here’s a list of locals who will participate:

Zach Collins (Gonzaga)

As a true freshman center, the Bishop Gorman High product averaged 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds to help Gonzaga to a 32-1 record. Gonzaga is the No. 1 seed in the West region and will face South Dakota State on Thursday.

Nigel Williams-Goss (Gonzaga)

Williams-Goss, the only four-year player in Findlay Prep history, averaged 16.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists at Gonzaga and is one of the leading candidates for the Naismith Award. Gonzaga is the No. 1 seed in the West region and will face South Dakota State on Thursday.

Chase Jeter (Duke)

Jeter averaged 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game for Duke, the No. 2 seed in the East region who will face Troy on Friday.

Dillon Brooks (Oregon)

Brooks, from Findlay Prep, led Oregon with 16 points per game and helped it reach the Pac-12 Conference championship game at T-Mobile Arena Saturday night. The Ducks are the No. 3 seed in the Midwest region and will face Iona on Friday.

Demetris Morant (Florida Gulf Coast)

Morant, a Bishop Gorman graduate and former UNLV players, averaged 10.7 points and eight rebounds per game for Florida Guld Coast. Florida Gulf Coast is the No. 14 seed in the West region and will face Florida State on Thursday.

PJ Savoy (Florida State)

The sharp-shooter Savoy, a Las Vegas High product, averaged 5.6 points per game in his debut season with Florida State. Florida State, the No. 3 seed in West, plays Thursday against Florida Gulf Coast in Orlando.

Allonzo Trier (Arizona)

Findlay Prep’s Trier averaged 16.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists as a sophomore for the Arizona despite missing the first 19 games after being suspended for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs. Trier and the Wildcats are the No. 2 seed in the West region and will face North Dakota on Thursday.

Jake DesJardins (Arizona)

DesJardins, a Coronado High product, has appeared in six games for Arizona. The Wildcats are the No. 2 seed in the West region and will face North Dakota on Thursday.

Ray Smith (Arizona)

Smith, a Las Vegas High product, left basketball this season after a third ACL tear. Once a bluechip recruit, Smith is still very much involved in the Arizona program.

Katin Reinhardt (Marquette)

Reinhardt played his freshman season at UNLV under Dave Rice, helping the Rebels to an NCAA tournament appearance. The senior guard has averaged 10.9 points and 2.1 assists for the Marquette this year. The Golden Eagles are the No. 10 seed in the East region and will face South Carolina on Friday.

Markus Howard (Marquette)

Howard of Findlay Prep led Marquette with 13.2 points per game in his freshman season. Marquette is the No. 10 seed in the East region and will face South Carolina on Friday.

Justin Jackson (Maryland)

Jackson of Findlay Prep is averaging 10 points and six rebounds as a freshman at Maryland and shooting 43 percent on 3-pointers. The Terrapins are the No. 6 seed in the West region and will face Xavier on Thursday.

Ben Carter (Michigan State)

Carter, a former Gorman and UNLV player, missed the entire season at Michigan State due to injury and will not play in the NCAA tournament. The Spartans are the No. 9 seed in the Midwest region and will face Miami on Friday.

Gavin Schilling (Michigan State)

Like Carter, Schilling has also missed the entire season for Michigan State. In his initial three years in the program, the Findlay Prep product averaged 3.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.