Politicians keep looking back, not forward

Best of luck to our grandkids! A little more than 100 years ago, 98 percent of all Americans lived and worked in rural, mostly agricultural communities. Today only 2 percent of this population remains. This was the result of modernization, a move away from labor-intensive agriculture to urban industrialization, broadly improved productivity through the manufacture of new products. Yet another, even more productive revolution is underway, one that transcends our current preoccupation with the Internet of Things. True artificial intelligence, working in concert with interactive robotic devices, will dramatically alter what is currently considered labor and how it will be compensated. Politicians like Donald Trump and those of his ilk are the reactionaries of what was, not want will soon be. Today they simply tout bringing back manufacturing jobs, boosting the fortunes of the middle class.

Many forms of manual and intellectual labor will always be required, but soon a wide variety of highly intelligent robotic devices, working and interacting as teams, will eliminate a broad spectrum of physical labor now required for industrial manufacturing, construction, fast food service and even medical diagnosis. We are talking about eliminating the need for many millions of workers who are now fully employed. So how will advanced societies like America’s adjust in light of the fact that there will be far less labor-intensive work available in an ever-expanding population? Will we shorten workweeks but not the salaries, equate nearly all work as equal (a floor sweeper and construction site manager both work, provide a service, therefore they earn the same wage)? These are not the issues that politicians address; they are always encumbered with the task improving what soon will no longer be.