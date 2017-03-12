Recipe: Irish nachos with beer cheese and chive aioli

Courtesy

Irish nachos are a pub favorite and a festive twist on the classic dish, swapping in crispy potato chips, tender corned beef, creamy chive aioli and decadent beer cheese — the perfect St. Patrick’s Day indulgence. If you want a taste for inspiration, the dish is served daily from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. at Nine Fine Irishmen inside New York-New York. And if you don’t have time to experiment before the holiday, it’ll be served up as a specialty during the casino’s eighth annual Celtic Feis on March 17 and 18.

Ingredients and directions for beer-cheese dip

• 4 oz butter

• 4 oz flour

• 2 cups Smithwick's Irish Red Ale

• 2 cups heavy whipping cream

• 6 oz mozzarella cheese

• 1 lb pepper jack cheese

• 1 oz lemon juice

• salt and pepper to taste

1. In large pot, melt butter and slowly stir in flour to make a roux. Deglaze pot with Smithwick’s.

2. Once roux thickens, add heavy whipping cream and lemon juice.

3. Let the mixture boil without burning the bottom of the pot.

4. Add in pepper jack cheese. Once the pepper jack is melted, add in mozzarella.

5. Once all cheese has melted, use an immersion blender to break clumps. Add salt and pepper.

Ingredients and directions for chive aioli

1 oz chives

1. Purée chives and crème fraîche together in blender.

2. Add mayonnaise and mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste.

To assemble and plate

On a large platter, spread out kettle chips evenly. Drizzle with beer-cheese sauce. Once sauce is evenly distributed, top nachos with corned beef.