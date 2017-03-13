Boy, 13, shot in leg at central valley home

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg early this morning at a home in the central valley, according to Metro Police.

The boy was shot about 2 a.m. near Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards, police said. His parents took him to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

The boy originally reported he was shot on the basketball court at Doolittle Community Center, but investigation determined that was not the case, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation, police said.