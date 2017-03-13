Las Vegas Sun

March 13, 2017

Fatal crash closes intersection of Warm Springs, Stephanie in Henderson

Steve Marcus

A Henderson Police officer and a crime scene analyst investigate a fatal accident at Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street Monday, March 13, 2017.

A tow truck prepares to remove a vehicle after a fatal accident at Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street in Henderson Monday, March 13, 2017. Launch slideshow »

The intersection of Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street is closed following a crash today that left one person dead and two injured, according to Henderson Police.

The accident happened about 1:45 p.m. and involved multiple cars, police said.

One person was pronounced dead and two others were taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Police urged drivers to avoid the intersection, which is expected to be shut down for several hours.