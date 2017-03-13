Homes evacuated after constable serving eviction notice reports gunshot

Homes in a northwest valley neighborhood were evacuated after a constable heard a gunshot come from a residence while serving an eviction notice today, according to Metro Police.

The incident was reported about noon in the 4900 block of Signal Drive, near Lone Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard, police said.

After hearing the gunshot, the constable, who was not injured, retreated down the street, police said.

Police said someone might still be in the home, and surrounding residences were evacuated as a precaution.