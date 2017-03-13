U.S. attorney in Nevada gone after mass resignation request

Scott Sonner / AP

Nevada is without a top federal prosecutor, following the resignation of veteran U.S. Attorney Daniel Bogden in Las Vegas.

Trisha Young, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors' office, said Monday that Bogden's last day was Friday.

That was the day the Justice Department announced that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sought the resignations of 46 U.S. attorneys remaining from President Barack Obama's administration. Many other Obama nominees had already left.

Bogden was appointed twice as top prosecutor in Nevada, and served a total of 14 years.

He was first appointed in 2001 by President George W. Bush, who fired him and several other U.S. attorneys in 2007.

Obama reappointed Bogden in 2009.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre is serving as interim head of the office, pending a new appointment.