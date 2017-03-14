Bill would create penalties for sale of products from poached animals

Renee Graham / Associated Press

A bill that would create state penalties for the sale and purchase of illegal elephant ivory and other products that come from poached animals was discussed by a state Senate committee on Monday.

Senate Bill 194, sponsored by Sen. Moises Denis, D-Las Vegas, seeks to address demand for products that have parts from elephants, rhinoceros and more than a dozen other species. Items include hair clips and other ivory trinkets.

A similar measure failed in 2015. Denis said during Monday’s meeting of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Labor and Energy that several changes have been made this time around to protect heirlooms and legally acquired pianos with ivory keys, among other items.

Federal law protects items that carry proper documentation and permits.

Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, expressed concern for an exemption in the measure that applies to fixed elements of knives or firearms, noting that some have removable grips.

Catherine Smith, one of two activists from the nonprofit group Dazzle Africa working with Denis on the legislation, told Settelmeyer that the portion of the bill dealing with fixed firearm elements could be worded more carefully.

Denis said work would be done to address some of the issues with the bill.

“All of the products that you see on the list are already outlawed federally, but there are no protections at the state level,” he said Friday before the hearing.

The bill makes a first offense a gross misdemeanor and sets escalating felonies for subsequent violations. A conviction under the law could also mean a civil penalty up to $650,000.

He said the National Rifle Association had some issues with the previous version of the measure, and that work is being done to address those concerns. Smith and Dazzle Africa Executive Director Stacy James said they’ve been working with sportsmen and hunters to ensure there are no unintended consequences if the measure becomes law.

Dazzle Africa’s work in Zambia focuses on conservation, education and community development. Smith and James say local laws close loopholes for people looking to sell products made from poached animals.

James said U.S. Fish and Wildlife is urging states to complement federal penalties with local laws through which traffickers can be prosecuted.

She said her visits to Africa and the work she did with groups there showed her that demand in the U.S. helps fuel this illegal trade globally. She said similar laws along the Pacific Coast and Hawaii make Nevada a logical, accessible alternative for these types of sales.

“What traffickers know is that they can come to states where there are no state laws and there are loopholes, and they can sell things they wouldn’t be able to sell crossing borders,” she said.

A local chapter of the Sierra Club and the Humane Society were among the groups that had representatives speak in favor of the measure during the hearing. No one spoke against it.

A lobbyist listed on the Legislature’s website as being employed by the NRA said he could not comment on behalf of the organization on Monday.

If approved, the law would go into effect Jan. 1.