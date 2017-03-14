Financing approved for senior housing in North Las Vegas

CARSON CITY — The state Board of Finance has approved a bond financing plan to build a 54-apartment complex for seniors in North Las Vegas.

CJ Manthe, head of the state Housing Division, said the two-bedroom apartments would have a maximum rent of $813 a month, depending on the income of the renter.

Construction on the $7.5 million project would start in May and be completed in December 2018. The complex will be at Ann Road and Simmons Street, about a mile from the 215 Beltway.

Manthe said the statewide vacancy rate for senior housing is a low 2.3 percent. “There is a shortage of decent, safe and sanitary housing at rental rates that eligible seniors (55 years and older) can afford in North Las Vegas,” she said.