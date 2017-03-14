Immigration officials arrest 61 people during sweep in Nevada

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers last week arrested 61 people living in Nevada without legal permission, including 14 in Las Vegas and 25 in Reno, the federal agency said today.

The five-day operation netted 55 people with past criminal convictions, authorities said. Offenses included 18 cases of DUI, eight involving drugs, seven of fraud or identify theft, three of domestic violence and three of sex crimes, officials said. One person was convicted on a traffic offense.

Most of those taken into custody — 45 — were from Mexico. A total of 54 were men and seven were women.

Those with criminal histories include a Mexican national who was previously deported and had convictions for armed robbery, an El Salvadorian national arrested in Reno with convictions for assault, battery, drug possession and spousal battery, and an Iranian national arrested in Carson City with a conviction for drug trafficking, officials said.

Information on the status of the six people arrested who did not have prior convictions was not readily available.

“During such enforcement operations, ICE officers frequently encounter additional suspects who may be in the United States in violation of federal immigration laws. Those persons will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and, when appropriate, arrested by ICE,” the agency said in a news release.

Some of those arrested who have a history of re-entering the U.S. after deportation may face federal prosecution and can be punished with up to 20 years in prison, ICE said. Those not prosecuted will be processed for removal, officials said.