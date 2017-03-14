Proposal to lower college credits required for student grant sparks debate

CARSON CITY — Members of the Nevada Assembly were at odds Monday over a bill that would lower the number of credits required for college students to earn the Silver State Opportunity Grant, which provides funding for low-income students taking up to 15 credits per semester.

In 2015, the Legislature began allocating about $2,350 per year to 1,064 collegians, according to data from the Nevada System of Higher Education. Annually, it amounts to about to $2.5 million in funding.

Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz, D-Las Vegas, proposed Monday in Assembly Bill 188 that students need to only take 12 credits a semester to receive the grant. That would cover students who also have full-time jobs or have families to support.

“We’re supporting our students so they can support us,” Diaz said during a hearing in front of the Assembly Committee on Education. “It’s unfair for us to create a one-size-fits-all package with our opportunity grants.”

The version of Diaz’s bill presented Monday was amended from the original draft, which had called for only nine credits per semester to receive the grant.

The 1,064 students awarded the initial grant in 2015 represented just 55 percent of a total 1,913 eligible students who applied for the funding that year. The grant can be coupled with federal funding.

Assemblyman Chris Edwards, R-Las Vegas, who was present in 2015 when the original bill was passed into law, pointed to Nevada System of Higher Education data saying that 32 percent of Nevada higher-ed students taking 15 credits or more graduated college, while only 16 percent of students taking between 10 and 14 credits graduated before dropping out. Less than 5 percent of students taking nine credits or less graduated.

Edwards argued that the program was “very clear” in being designed to help lower-income students graduate with a normal class load, and that requiring students to take a full load has proven to help them graduate.

Expanding the program to include part-time students would not only be more costly to Nevada taxpayers, Edwards argued, but also provide a much smaller return on taxpayer investment because significantly fewer part-time higher education students in Nevada graduate.

“Why would we possibly take a program that has proved to work as it was designed and change it after only two years,” Edwards asked. “This is like killing success.”

The Silver State Opportunity Grant fund is set to expand from $2.5 million over the past two years to $5 million annually from 2017 to 2019 and $10 million from 2019 to 2021. Edwards estimated that when including students taking only 12 credits per semester, it would cost the state at least $50 million annually.

“Not every grant, every scholarship, is designed for everybody,” he said.

Freshman Assemblyman William McCurdy, D-Las Vegas, proposed that grant recipients who wanted to avoid taking 15 credits during the two semesters during the regular school year should be required to take 12 credits during each semester and six credits during the summer semester to graduate on time.

“I think that would be more than appropriate,” McCurdy said. “Then, by federal standards you still meet the requirement for a full-time student and you would still finish on time.”