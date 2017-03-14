Proposal would require ridesharing drivers to have business licenses

John Locher / AP

The way ridesharing companies and their drivers are regulated in Nevada could change if a piece of legislation discussed by a Senate committee on Friday passes.

Senate Bill 226, sponsored by Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, would require drivers for transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft to possess a valid state business license. The measure would also require ridesharing companies to submit quarterly reports, listing the number of drivers they have to the Nevada Transportation Authority.

“In Nevada, independent contractors engage in business within the state must register with the state office,” Atkinson said during Senate Committee on Commerce, Labor and Energy hearing. “This business practice should be fairly implemented, which we had a lot of discussion on last session (when ridesharing companies were approved).”

As independent contractors, Uber and Lyft drivers use their own cars and, most important, they work whatever hours they please, Atkinson said. He said he believes the revised measure would help ensure the industry is properly regulated, part of an ongoing effort to improve the operations of transportation network companies in the state.

There are about 57,000 transportation network company drivers in Nevada, according to a report presented at an Assembly committee hearing earlier this session. With that number of drivers and state business license fee of $200 annually, the state is losing out on millions of dollars, according to Atkinson.

“Do the math and it’s about $11 million that the state is getting shortchanged,” he said.

Although he’s sponsoring the bill to change how transportation network companies are regulated, Atkinson said this is not a new request.

Atkinson requested the driver count and how many drivers have paid their business license fee as required by Assembly Bill 176 during a legislative committee meeting in February 2016. Upon that original request, legal representation from both Uber and Lyft weren’t able to provide such information during that meeting.

“I have been trying to obtain this information for a little more than a year and a half, and was not provided it, so I was forced to introduce this piece of legislation,” he said.

Opponents to the bill have stated that people regularly sign up to become drivers and then never actually carry out a pickup, Atkinson said.

“If that is the case, this is a good bill then,” Atkinson said. “Maybe it will prevent the folks who aren’t serious about driving from signing up.”

Uber and Lyft have measures in place for drivers who don't have insurance or current vehicle registration. Atkinson explained that the same enforcement should be used for business licenses as well.

“They turn the app off,” Atkinson said of ride-sharing drivers who don’t have proper auto insurance or registration. “Those individuals aren’t able to drive unless they produce additional information.”

In response to opponents who believe another entity, such as the Secretary of State, not Uber or Lyft, should handle the business license checks, Atkinson again noted the regulation of uninsured and nonregistered drivers.

“They oversee their own in other instances, and I don’t understand why this can’t be part of their checks-and-balances systems,” Atkinson said.

Uber representative Josh Griffin said that the company is open to addressing with the issue, but that Senate Bill 226 is not the ideal measure to amend it.

“Our worry is that this bill goes further than what’s necessary,” Griffin said. “This would put transportation network companies in a unique position, in our opinion, to be the tax collector and the business license enforcement division for the state. But again, we’re available for discussions.”

Despite that rebuttal, Atkinson said that since a promise was made at the 2016 legislative committee meeting, that the ridesharing companies should be true to their word.

“We had an agreement last session, and an agreement is an agreement,” he said. “They told us that their folks would have their state license, which is true for any other persons doing business in the state.”

Key features of SB 226

• All transportation network company drivers would be required to obtain a state business license registration ($200 per year).

• Each transportation network company must submit a quarterly report to the Nevada Transportation Authority. The report must state the total number of drivers affiliated with the company in the state and the number who’ve registered with the business license department.

• Specific information, such as names of drivers, is not required.

• The business identification numbers must be included in applications to become drivers.

• Transportation network companies are prohibited from allowing drivers without valid state business registrations.

• Transportation network companies must verify drivers hold a valid state business registration at least once per year.