Seven people displaced by fire at central valley home

A fire Monday night at a central valley home displaced seven people, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

The fire was reported about 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Santa Paula Drive, near St. Louis Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Firefighters found smoke throughout the small, single-story home and had the bedroom fire under control in about 15 minutes, officials said.

Nobody was injured, and the American Red Cross was assisting five adults and two children displaced by the blaze, officials said.