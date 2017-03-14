Unemployment in Las Vegas inches up in January

CARSON CITY — The Las Vegas area jobless rate inched up to 5.1 percent in January, compared to the 5 percent in December, the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported today.

There were an estimated 53,600 jobless, or 700 more than the previous month.

Unemployment in the Reno area grew from 4.2 percent in December to 4.7 percent in January. The unemployment rate in Carson City was 5.9 percent, up from the 5.3 percent in December.

The highest unemployment rate in January was 7.2 percent in Lyon County. The lowest was 3.6 percent in Esmeralda County.