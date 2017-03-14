Woman fatally shot in backyard of vacant home

A woman was shot and killed in the backyard of a vacant northwest valley home Monday night, according to Metro Police.

Police said they received multiple calls about 9:30 p.m. reporting gunshots in the area of Durango Drive and Gowan Road.

Officers found a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head in the backyard of a home in the 8500 block of Copper Knoll Avenue, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they recovered home surveillance from multiple homes in the area that indicate the woman drove to the house and met with two men. The men were dropped off down the street and walked to the home before the victim showed up, police said.

Police said they were investigating a motive for the shooting.

The men took off in a vehicle, and no arrests have been made, police said.