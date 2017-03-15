2 Metro officers injured in critical crash in northeast valley

At least one of two Metro Police officers in an unmarked vehicle was critically injured in a northeast valley crash this evening, according to the agency.

First responders were dispatched about 6:20 p.m. to Sandy Lane and San Antonio Avenue, near Pecos Road and Carey Avenue, police said.

The officers, who were in an unmarked Metro vehicle, were taken to University Medical Center and at least one was critically injured, police said.

The person in the other vehicle did not appear to suffer any injuries, police said.

Commuters should avoid the area for the next several hours.

Further details were not readily available.