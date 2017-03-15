3 hurt, 1 badly, in overnight apartment fire

A fire official says three people were injured, including one who is hospitalized with burns after an apartment fire that displaced eight people overnight.

Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan says two people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation after the fire about 2 a.m. Wednesday at a complex near McCarran International Airport.

Buchanan says firefighters rescued one resident from a balcony upstairs from the burning apartment.

The fire badly damaged one apartment and caused smoke and heat damage to three others.

Buchanan says the cause is under investigation.