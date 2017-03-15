Attacks on media alarming

One of the best safeguards of our democracy is freedom of the media to report news in a credible manner.

The news they report sometimes does not sit well with the stories’ subjects, but it is necessary coverage. Without honest and credible coverage of exposed scandals and unpopular events, we would be no better off than Russia, North Korea or Nazi Germany. As Sen. John McCain said, “Suppression of the press is the first step toward dictatorship.”

When the messenger is attacked or if the message is controlled by the state, we are in trouble. When news outlets are blocked from attending news briefings, we are in trouble. When the president singles out certain media as the “enemy of the people,” we are in trouble.

Will we allow state-controlled media, or will we win the battle to preserve our free press and our democracy? We, the people, will be the determining factor.