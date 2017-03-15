Bills impact Nevada military families, veterans groups

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval today signed three bills impacting Nevada military families and veterans groups.

The bills passed the Legislature without a dissenting vote.

Assembly Bill 24 extends tuition reductions for military families with a member enrolled at a public college or university in Nevada.

Senate Bill 58 expands membership of the Nevada Veterans Service Commission from nine to 11 members to include a member from the Women Veterans Advisory Committee.

Senate Bill 70 broadens groups that can receive unclaimed property tied to military use.