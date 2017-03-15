Film offers perspective

During these challenging times, I would like to encourage people to see the movie, “Hidden Figures.”

We rightfully complain that we still have a ways to go in the area of race relations, but watching this movie shows us the light years we have traveled since the 1960s.

It also illustrates the power of the human spirit — what we can accomplish when we work together and are judged by our abilities rather than the color of our skin.

This movie makes you shake your head and be angry and sad at times, but it also makes you proud and grateful that our system, our people and our country have come so far and done some really wonderful things.

“Hidden Figures,” did not win any Academy Awards, but it probably should have.