Lawmakers: Hands off

When I was 17, I went to my gynecologist’s office in tears due to severe abdominal cramping. I told her the pain was so debilitating at times I couldn’t even stand up. She told me I was overreacting and ordered me to stop crying. When I begged for help, she said there was nothing she could do since she “left my magic wand at home.” It took me another two years until I finally was diagnosed with endometriosis.

I was prescribed different birth control methods over the years by different doctors, but nothing lessened or stopped the severity of the pain and cramps. It wasn’t until I finally received an IUD from Planned Parenthood at age 24 for me to not only get relief from my physical health, but get my mental health under control. The staff was so kind and understanding of my pain, and that care and compassion stays with me to this day.

I find the efforts to defund Planned Parenthood disgusting and misinformed. Defunding Planned Parenthood would hurt the 18,000 Nevadans like me who rely on the organization. Planned Parenthood was there for me when no one else was, and I owe my life to them.