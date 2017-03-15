Man, 21, arrested after deadly home invasion

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Monday night home invasion that left an intruder dead and a resident wounded, according to Metro Police booking logs.

Arnold Morales was booked without bail Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center on counts including kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder, jail logs show.

Officers were called about 10:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of Hesperides Avenue, near West Elkhorn and Cimarron roads.

Morales and another armed man entered a home and bound a man and woman with duct tape, police said. The bound man was able to break loose, grab a gun and open fire on the intruders, police said.

Officers found a man gravely wounded near a doorway and a trail of blood believed to be from the second intruder, who fled, police said.

Morales later checked himself into Centennial Hills Hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was identified as a suspect, police said.

The woman also suffered a gunshot wound to her arm and was taken to University Medical Center, police said.