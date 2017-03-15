Police: Woman shoots ex-boyfriend, says she was being attacked

A woman who shot and killed her ex-boyfriend today at her northwest valley home told a 911 operator she was being attacked, according to Metro Police.

The shooting happened about noon in the 9700 block of Miniature Street, north of El Capitan Way and Grand Teton Drive, police said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman told a 911 operator something to the effect that she was being attacked before she pulled the trigger, Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said. The woman hasn’t been formally interviewed or arrested, he said.

The investigation was in its preliminary stages and police were expected to contact prosecutors to determine how to proceed, McGrath said.

“Any time these cases come up, we have to make sure to make the best decision for everyone involved,” McGrath said.