Police: Teacher in lewdness case asked students political, immigration questions

Elementary school students told detectives a substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching two girls had asked the class political and immigration-related questions that made them feel uncomfortable, according to a Metro Police arrest report.

Randall Minyard, 65, asked the students at Sandy Searles Miller Elementary School questions such as whether their parents voted for President Donald Trump, if their parents lived in the country illegally and if they were Dreamers, according to the report.

Minyard was arrested Friday on two counts of lewdness with a child under 14. He is accused of touching one girl and deliberately bumping his shoulder against another girl’s shoulder and chest, police said.

He initially was also booked on two counts of a sex act by a school employee with a student between 16 and 17 years old, but prosecutors dropped those counts, according to court records. There was no mention of any sex acts in the police report.

The arrest stemmed from alleged incidents reported Thursday at the east valley school in the 4800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, police said.

It was Minyard’s first and only day working at the school, Clark County School District spokesman David Roddy said. Minyard was hired by the district on Jan. 30, he said.

According to multiple students, Minyard played “magic tricks” and games with the students during class, police said. One of the games involved Minyard telling them they had something on their shirt, pointing and then moving his finger close to their face, the report said.

One of the alleged victims said Minyard told her she had something on her shirt, and when she told him she wasn’t falling for it, he touched her breast with his finger and kept it there, according to the police report. When she told him it hurt, he said it “could not hurt” and pushed harder, the girl told police.

After school administrators talked to him about the immigration comments they heard he was making, he reportedly shut the door and asked students who had been offended, the report said.

When two students spoke up, Minyard told them to “get their ridiculous faces out of his face and not come back,” a girl told police.

The second alleged victim told detectives Minyard whispered in her ear, “Don’t tell the other girls in class...You’re the prettiest, you are really smart and you can get a good job,” according to the report. He also bumped her shoulder and chest with his shoulder, the report said.

Minyard’s next court appearance is April 28, according to records.