Proposed Clark County budget looks at boosting public parks

Public safety will remain the biggest priority, but the oft-overlooked public parks also need an infusion of funds in the upcoming fiscal year.

County staff presented to the Clark County Commission on Wednesday morning a preliminary tentative general fund budget of $1.3 billion for fiscal year 2018, which begins July 1. That is a $25.6 million increase from the previous year.

Public safety, Metro Police and the Clark County Detention Center will receive the lion’s share — 50.6 percent.

The vast majority of the general fund is considered a “status quo” or base budget and covers contractual obligations and current operating costs.

However, finance staff tagged $10.2 million as supplemental budget with allocation to be determined by priorities set by the commissioners.

Of that, staff are recommending $4.2 million in additional funds to Metro and the detention center and $1.7 million to recreational activity. The remaining $4.3 million would be used to create additional jobs across the county’s 38 departments.

That $1.7 million to the parks and recreation would not create a windfall for the department but instead keep it from going into the red. The commission has not allocated money from the general fund to this area since 2010 when it gave $1.7 million. Since then, the department has existed on self-generated revenue while depleting its existing funds.

“We can never anticipate them being self-sustaining,” Commissioner Larry Brown said. “Certain programs will be, but we have to have that understanding.”

Commissioner Susan Brager added, “They are always the last ones we look at. They work with very little money but do so much.”

According to Parks and Recreation Director Jane Pike, the department is currently completing a survey to determine which of its programs and facilities are subsidized in order to determine whether current fees for things like field rentals or classes are at appropriate levels.

Commissioner Steve Sisolak wondered whether the board should revisit the issue of public schools locking up their fields, courts and green spaces once the school day ends. Except in newer schools designed with mixed use in mind, that is a decision left up to individual school principals.

“So many constituents complain,” Sisolak said. “There has to be a better solution. They’re everyone’s schools.”

In addition to presenting the preliminary tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Chief Financial Officer Jessica Colvin also provided an update on the current fiscal year.

General fund revenue for 2017 is expected to be $8.6 million above anticipated due to county growth and additional commercial tax and room tax revenue. Meanwhile, general fund expenditures are on track to be within 1 percent of the set budget.

Excess funds are typically used for capital, said Colvin. County staff will present the commissioners with an adjusted 2017 budget in the upcoming months.

A final 2018 budget will need to be submitted by April 15.