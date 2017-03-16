Fire official: 100 escape injury in warehouse blaze

A Clark County fire official says about 100 employees escaped safely, and no injuries were reported after a warehouse fire in an industrial complex near McCarran International Airport.

Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan says smoke was coming from the roof when firefighters were called a little before 7 p.m. Wednesday to the cold storage building on Escondido Street. That's near Paradise and Sunset Roads.

More firefighters were called while flames burned through the roof of the supermarket-sized building, which served as a storage and distribution center for fruits, vegetables and meats.

Buchanan reports that it took about an hour to extinguish the fire.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire and are still conducting a damage assessment.