Nevada bills would restore voting rights for some felons

CARSON CITY — Nevada lawmakers are advancing legislation to return voting rights to certain felons after they serve time.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford's bill would allow nonviolent felons to vote one year into their probation or parole.

People convicted of heinous, violent or multiple felony offenses could petition a court to reclaim voting eligibility under the Las Vegas Democrat's proposal.

Senate Bill 125 passed its first hurdle Thursday. Republican Sen. Becky Harris of Las Vegas joined four Democrats on a judicial panel's 5-2 vote.

A similar Assembly bill would reinstate voting eligibility for nonviolent felons after they are released from prison or are paroled.

Proponents say the bills would rectify an injustice thousands of Nevadans face once they're convicted of a crime.

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval vetoed comparable legislation in 2011.