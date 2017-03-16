Rosen, health experts speak out against GOP plans for health, budget

Republican budget and health plans are being met with resistance from a state where the uninsured rate has been reduced by half since Obamacare was enacted.

U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and health experts raised concerns after the release of President Donald Trump’s budget blueprint today. Rosen also said the American Health Care Act that’s been proposed to replace the Affordable Care Act would increase premiums and disproportionately impact people over the age of 50.

“The president released his budget this week, and if we implement it, it is really going to make a terrible, terrible impact on our health care,” she said during a conference call with reporters.

Trump’s budget calls for reducing National Institutes of Health’s spending by $5.8 billion to $25.9 billion. This falls under the proposed $15.1 billion reduction to the Department of Health and Human Services, a 17.9 percent decrease from the previous budget.

Rosen said NIH provided $7.38 million in research grants to UNLV and funding for the Southern Nevada Cancer Research Foundation.

“Those projects focus on critical topics from research to aids to brain cancer,” Rosen said.

Brian Brannman of Dignity Health Nevada said fewer people having access to health care will mean costs are shifted back onto county and public hospitals.

Bill M. Welch, president and CEO of the Nevada Hospital Association, said local programs that acted as safety nets for the uninsured before the ACA, but they’ve been shut down and their funding shifted to cover county budget shortfalls.