State Supreme Court orders minimum-wage dispute sent back to District Court

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that the District Court in Las Vegas should decide whether Western Cab Co. is failing to pay its drivers the minimum wage.

The court noted the Nevada Constitutions guarantees a minimum wage for workers.

The court, in an opinion today by Chief Justice Michael Cherry, rejected an argument by Western Cab that two federal standards should be followed instead of the Nevada Constitution.

In 2012, three former drivers filed suit against Western Cab complaining that the company required them to pay for fuel, which resulted in their pay falling below the state minimum wage.

The District Court denied Western Cab’s petition to dismiss the suit, and the Supreme Court upheld the decision.

The court also denied an argument by Western Cab that the Nevada Constitution is vague on the issue of minimum wage. Nevada’s minimum wage is $7.25 an hour if a company offers insurance and $8.25 an hour if no insurance is provided.