2 Las Vegas men face charges in eBay scheme

Two Las Vegas men accused of taking money from eBay customers for electronics purchases, items that were never mailed, were indicted on felony counts on Thursday, according to Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s office.

In one instance, a victim who paid for a metal detector instead received two cords, 35 cents in change, and an empty tin of Altoids, officials said.

John Lubera, 31, and Joseph Lubera, 21, were indicted by a Clark County grand jury on various charges, including theft and transaction fraud, in the scheme that occurred from October 2013 to May 2014, officials said.

Indictment documents describe nine incidents in which John and Joseph Lubera used multiple aliases to sell items, such as cameras, musical instruments and computers. They would get paid more than $650 in each transaction and mailed items such as phone chargers, manuals and ear buds instead, according to the indictment. They would not provide refunds.

Information on the relationship of the suspects and the investigation was not readily available.

Arrest warrants were issued for their arrest after the indictment, according to court records.