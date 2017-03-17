3rd fire in 3 weeks at apartment complex near Strip

Authorities say that for the third time in less than three weeks, fire damaged a building in a sprawling apartment complex several blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip.

No injuries were reported, and Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Roy Session says everyone was accounted for after the latest blaze a little after 10 p.m. Thursday at the complex off Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

Residents say heavy fire in a common staircase serving eight units initially prevented residents from escaping the two-story wooden building.

The roof of the building collapsed, and firefighters spent about 30 minutes battling flames.

The fire follows a blaze late March 7 that damaged eight units in another building and displaced 12 people.

A fire Feb. 25 damaged several apartments in yet another building.