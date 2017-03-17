Former boyfriend arrested in death of woman found burned

A former boyfriend of a woman whose body was found burned at a west valley apartment complex has been arrested in her death, according to Metro Police.

Raymond Lewis IV, 21, was booked Thursday on a count of murder at the Clark County Detention Center, jail logs show.

Police identified the victim as Geranique Bentley, 20. A possible motive for her death has not been released.

On Saturday morning, a passerby discovered the body about 11 a.m. near a wall in a secluded corner of the complex, 737 Rock Springs Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard and Washington Avenue, police said.

Investigators believe Bentley was killed before her body was set on fire, police said. The cause of death has not yet been released.