Here’s food for thought

If Trump succeeds in removing Hispanic immigrants from the San Joaquin Valley in California, one can expect produce prices to go through the roof — that is, if any workers are still available.

Mexico could retaliate by not allowing any agricultural workers into the United States. U.S. farmers would be bankrupt, and the nation’s economy would be devastated.

So citizens, get out your rototillers, shovels and hoes and prepare to garden if you have the space. Otherwise, you might go without food.