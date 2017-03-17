Las Vegas foster dad accused in sexual assault of child

Authorities on Thursday arrested a man on multiple counts of lewdness and sexual assault for incidents involving a girl under 14, who was one of his foster children, according to Metro Police.

Grant Claycomb, 51, a licensed foster parent and a leader of his church’s Boy Scouts program, was booked on four counts of lewdness and one count of sexual assault, police said.

The alleged incidents occurred while the foster child lived with him in 2015, police said.

In a news release, police urged anyone with any information to contact them. “Claycomb is said to have cared for numerous foster children while he was licensed as a foster parent,” police said.

Claycomb was booked without bail at the Clark County Detention Center, jail logs show. He’s scheduled to be in court on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Metro’s sex crimes bureau at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.