March 17, 2017

Video: Vegas bettors rejoice as Oklahoma State covers on meaningless 3-pointer against Michigan at buzzer

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer against Michigan to cover the points spread in Las Vegas. If he would have missed, Michigan bettors would have won. Hundreds of thousands of dollars changed hands on one shot in Michigan’s 92-91 win. In this photo, Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans (1) drives around Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle, right, during an NCAA college basketball game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Oklahoma State won 68-66.

By (contact)

This is how quickly your luck can change in Las Vegas when wagering on the NCAA Tournament.

You, after all, can only legally bet on it here.

Michigan closed as a 2.5-point betting favorite today against Oklahoma State in a first-round game and led by four points with the final seconds quickly ticking off the clock.

Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans heaved up a desperation — and meaningless 3-pointer — as time expired, burying the shot to bring the final margin, 92-91 in favor of Michigan.

Michigan won the game; OK State was the miracle winner in Las Vegas.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars changed hands on one shot, cuing reactions of joy and anger at viewing parties throughout town. (Check out this video from Westgate).

Unless Evans was fouled, there was no way his shot would have given Oklahoma State the win. He did, however, give Oklahoma State betting-backers a victory.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

