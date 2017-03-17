Video: Vegas bettors rejoice as Oklahoma State covers on meaningless 3-pointer against Michigan at buzzer

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

This is how quickly your luck can change in Las Vegas when wagering on the NCAA Tournament.

You, after all, can only legally bet on it here.

Michigan closed as a 2.5-point betting favorite today against Oklahoma State in a first-round game and led by four points with the final seconds quickly ticking off the clock.

Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans heaved up a desperation — and meaningless 3-pointer — as time expired, burying the shot to bring the final margin, 92-91 in favor of Michigan.

Michigan won the game; OK State was the miracle winner in Las Vegas.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars changed hands on one shot, cuing reactions of joy and anger at viewing parties throughout town. (Check out this video from Westgate).

Unless Evans was fouled, there was no way his shot would have given Oklahoma State the win. He did, however, give Oklahoma State betting-backers a victory.

