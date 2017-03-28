Penn National Gaming to buy 2 Mississippi casinos for $44M

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. — Bally's Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica are changing hands.

Penn National Gaming of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, said Tuesday that it will pay $44 million to buy the two Mississippi gambling halls, which had been handed over to creditors after bankruptcy.

The company already owns three Mississippi casinos, including Hollywood Casino Tunica.

Penn National CEO Timothy Wilmott says it will centrally manage the three Tunica County casinos. He says Penn National will make "modest" improvements and implement the company's guest loyalty program.

The three casinos have about 1,000 employees, according to Mississippi Gaming Commission data. Bally's has 947 slot machines and 16 table games, but no hotel. Resorts have 800 slot machines, 9 table games and a 201-room hotel.

The purchase is expected to close by June, pending Gaming Commission approval.