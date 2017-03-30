Caesars properties begin charging for parking

As promised last year, Caesars Entertainment has begun charging for valet and self parking at its Las Vegas properties.

Out-of-state customers began paying for parking at the Linq last week, and a Caesars spokesperson said their other properties will also begin charging in the coming weeks.

Workers were seen installing the parking machines at Caesars Palace in the last few days, and the spokesperson confirmed the iconic Vegas property is next.

“At Caesars Palace it’s going to happen on Monday and it will happen at Paris the next week,” the spokesperson said. “For the properties next in line, the dates are fluctuating but it should happen in the next couple of weeks.”

Only tourists will have to pay for self-parking. Nevada residents will be able to park in the garages for free using their Nevada driver's license. However, they will have to pay for valet.

The Caesars implementation of parking fees shortly follows the announcement that the Cosmopolitan will start charging for parking in May.