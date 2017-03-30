Planet Hollywood hosts test run for first Las Vegas skill-based games

BSK Photo

Interactive skill-based gambling is making its Las Vegas debut today at Planet Hollywood, where Gamblit Gaming will be conducting field trials of two of their games, Cannonbeard’s Treasure and Gamblit Poker.

The games run on table gaming consoles, instead of the traditional vertical cabinets that house slot and video poker games. Players sit around a flat table that features a touch video screen. Players interact with the game in much the same way they would an iPad.

According to a Caesars Entertainment news release, Cannonbeard’s Treasure is a combination of blackjack and naval warfare. Players try to fill their hand without winning or busting, initiating a burndown. During the burndown, a set of additional cards will be dealt. The player who gets closest to the objective, without going over, wins a chest of gold.

In the poker game, players start with two cards, followed by a single deck of cards shown in rapid succession in the middle of the table. The point is to quickly grab needed cards to complete the best possible poker hand.

The trial is being run under the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s “Innovation Beta" plan, which allows for quicker testing and approval of new gambling technology.

If the games are approved, Caesars said it will install the games throughout its Nevada properties including Caesars Palace, the Linq resort and Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.