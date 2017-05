Coroner: Henderson woman died of suicide

A Henderson woman who was missing several days before her body was found in a yard near her home died as the result of suicide, the Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled.

The body of Iris Daniels, 69, was discovered April 24 in a side yard in the 2200 block of Turner Falls Street, Henderson police said.

She was reported missing four days earlier when she was seen at her house about half a mile away, police said.