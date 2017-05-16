Father accused in beating death of little boy admits to pattern of violence

On average, the 3-year-old boy was physically punished three to four times a week. The bruising and cuts throughout his small body, which were in various stages of healing, showed it, according to Metro Police.

There were bruises on his arms, legs, hips, face and thighs — there were even bruises on his feet and fingers; top layers of skin on his buttocks were missing, police said.

His father, Brandon Nicholson, 27, later admitted to have caused about “90 percent” of the injuries, police said. He is jailed on murder and child abuse counts.

Prior to Friday's incident, Clark County Child Protective Services last year opened three investigations for alleged neglect against the child or someone in his immediate family, records show. One of the reports was found substantiated, but the case was closed when the family was "provided with appropriate referrals to community resources."

Nicholson told first responders that he’d pulled his unresponsive son from a bathtub, police said. His death, which happened within an hour after being rushed to the hospital, was originally deemed a drowning.

Medical crews and officers were dispatched about 2:10 p.m. Friday to an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Vegas Drive, near Decatur Boulevard, police said. The boy was transported to University Medical Center.

In an interview with detectives, Nicholson said his son had a “temper tantrum" when they were out running errands. When they got home, the man discovered that the child had wet himself, police said.

As punishment, Nicholson placed the boy on timeout in front of a wall, police said.

Nicholson lost his temper when the boy started to kick the wall, so he grabbed a dog toy — a 24-inch hard plastic rod used to launch tennis balls — and started beating the boy, police said.

In a re-enactment with detectives, he told them that he'd struck him "fast and hard" but didn't remember how many times, police said. He then said he put the boy in the tub, went out to "vape in order to calm down" and came back about 10 minutes later to find the boy unconscious.

Nicholson, who described the toddler as a "bad kid," told detectives he'd taken custody of him about a year ago, according to the report. He said he would discipline him physically between three to four times a week, and in the past, as many as seven times.

In past incidents, he'd flicked, pinched and spanked the boy, police said. He'd lock him in a room and at least once "popped" him in the face. He'd used his hand, belts, a fly swatter, a phone charger cord and the dog toy.

When Metro announced the arrest late Friday, the agency recommended parents practice restraint when disciplining children. "As a parent, if you feel overwhelmed, step back, relax and allow some time to pass so you can respond appropriately to the situation."

Nicholson, who is booked on one count of murder and two counts of child abuse, remains booked without bail at the Clark County Detention Center, jail logs show. He's scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday.