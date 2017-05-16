Measures on tampons, diapers pass the Senate

The Senate has passed a bill to give the Nevada Commission on Women more duties to promote equality in the state.

Assembly Bill 258 was approved 18-3 and sent to Gov. Brian Sandoval. And the Senate approved two other bills on women.

The commission is now empowered to advise the executive and legislative branches on proposed legislation toward the advancement of women.

It is given the duties to identify and recommend qualified women for positions in all levels of governments and to serve as a resource on issues pertaining to women.

The commission in past years has not been fully active, holding few meetings.

AB340 passed unanimously by the Senate directs the state Department of Health and Human Services to work to improve low income women’s access to diapers.

The bill directs the department to work with nonprofit groups and diaper banks to increase supply to mothers in need. And it sets up a fund of money received from the federal government to buy diapers to women on public assistance.

The Senate voted 21-0 on a bill to eliminate the sales tax on feminine hygiene products such as sanitary napkins and tampons.

This issue will appear on the 2018 election ballot.